Also available on the NBC app

Lamar Odom is opening up! The former NBA star gets candid to Access Hollywood about how it's "like therapy" to dish about his health issues and 2015 overdose on national TV. Lamar also confesses how "shocked" he is to still be on "Dancing with the Stars" after getting a super low score on the first week. Plus, Lamar reveals how he remembers the dance moves despite suffering from memory loss.

Appearing: