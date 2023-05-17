Randall Emmett is breaking his silence on the upcoming Hulu documentary "The Randal Scandal." In a statement to Page Six, Lala Kent's ex-fiancé slammed the special. "Almost one year ago the Los Angeles Times wrote a highly biased and factually inaccurate hit piece on me. One of the writers, Amy Kaufman, seemed to have a personal vendetta against me, I believe due to her alleged friendship with my ex Lala Kent,” he told the publication. His reaction comes just two days after ABC dropped a trailer for the shocking new show. Per the LA Times, interviews with Lala will be featured in the doc and she also appeared in a recent “Nightline” special unpacking the ongoing drama with her reality show "Vanderpump Rules" and spoke about her continued work advocating or family court system reform. "The Los Angeles Times stands behind its reporting on Randall Emmett. Two veteran entertainment journalists, Amy Kaufman and Meg James, reviewed hundreds of court filings and Emmett's internal company records and interviewed three dozen former associates in the course of an investigation that published last year. If Emmett would like to dispute any of the facts in our reporting or the information that Kaufman and James share in the documentary, we welcome him to do so," the LA Times told Access Hollywood in a statement.

