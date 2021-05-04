Main Content

Lala Kent Says It's The 'Sweetest Thing' Experiencing Motherhood With 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars

Lala Kent chatted with Access Hollywood about her new book "GIVE THEM LALA," which is available now. Lala gushed about being a new mama and shared the story behind her daughter's unique name. The reality star also said that it's the "sweetest thing" experiencing motherhood with her "Vanderpump Rules" castmates and shared what fans can expect from her on the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show. Plus, Lala gave an update on wedding plans with fiancé Randall Emmett.

