Lakeith Stanfield remembers the late Chadwick Boseman very fondly. Anytime I came across him, there was a beautiful energy and aura that he had, and he made me feel good having left any experience that I had with him. And for him to be Black, young, successful, and just very talented and carried on his shoulders in such a beautiful way I found inspiring," he told All Access' Zuri Hall. Lakeith also discussed his role in the forthcoming film "Judas and the Black Messiah" as reflected on the smash success of "Get Out." "Judas and the Black Messiah" is set to hit theaters next year, and his new 12-minute short-film music video "Island Man," is out now.

