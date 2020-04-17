Also available on the NBC app

Lake Bell is opening up about her daughter's diagnosis. In an emotional Instagram post, the "Bless This Mess" star revealed that her 5-year-old daughter Nova has epilepsy. "It's taken me a few months to gather the courage to post about it because I do not want to endorse its existence. I also didn’t know why I should share it. Why tell a bunch of strangers? However, in a time where we are so isolated, I crave community. We all do," she wrote in part. Lake said she and her husband, artist Scott Campbell, will "fight for Nova" and work to "conquer" her seizures "so she doesn’t have to cry in fear after she gets sucked into one."

