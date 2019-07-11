Laila Ali Reveals She Made Hardly Any Money In Boxing, Even With Her Name

Also available on the NBC app

At the 2019 ESPY Awards, Laila Ali gushed to Access about the U.S. Women's soccer team's historic win, as well as their important fight for pay equity – an issue she reveals she also dealt with during her time in the ring. Laila explained, “Even during my boxing career, you know, being one of the most famous names in the world, filling up the audience. I never made hardly any money boxing, I made more money like outside of boxing. I also never really fought for that because women’s boxing was a little different.."

