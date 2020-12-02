Also available on the nbc app

Laganja Estranja is opening up about the inspiration behind her new sex-positive music video, “Daddy.” The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum told Access Hollywood, “I just wanted to release something that was really fun that would make people blush, that would hopefully make people feel sexy and turned on and empowered by my physical form as an androgynous non-binary beauty figure.” “Daddy” is streaming now on all platforms.

Appearing: