Lady Kitty Spencer has taken a page out of Princess Diana's style playbook! The British model stunned at several Fashion Week events in London and Milan as she channeled her late aunt's timeless outfits. The 29-year-old socialite is the daughter of the late royal's brother Charles Spencer. Lady Kitty often draws comparisons to the Princess of Wales because of her blonde hair and blue eyes, but she has also become a trendsetter in her own right thanks to her chic street looks and modeling gigs with Dolce & Gabbana and Bulgari.

