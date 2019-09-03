Lady Kitty Spencer Channels Late Aunt Princess Diana In Showstopping Venice Film Festival Look

Also available on the NBC app

Lady Kitty Spencer is serving some royal glam! Princess Diana's 28-year-old niece channeled her late aunt at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, wowing in a strapless, black Ermanno Scervino gown with an emerald statement necklace by Bulgari. Kitty drew immediate comparisons to one of her royal relative's most iconic ensembles: an off-the-shoulder Victor Edelstein dress and sapphire jewels during an official tour of Germany with Prince Charles in 1987.

