Also available on the nbc app

Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs are missing after her dog walker was shot in the chest multiple times, according to multiple reports. The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement to Access Hollywood that a shooting took place in West Hollywood on Wednesday night and two French Bulldogs were stolen. A rep for Lady Gaga confirmed to People that the victim is the singer's dog walker and the two dogs are her French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav.

Appearing: