Anthony Mackie Still Hasn't 'Heard Anything' About 'Captain America 4' Yet
CLIP 05/12/21
Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs are missing after her dog walker was shot in the chest multiple times, according to multiple reports. The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement to Access Hollywood that a shooting took place in West Hollywood on Wednesday night and two French Bulldogs were stolen. A rep for Lady Gaga confirmed to People that the victim is the singer's dog walker and the two dogs are her French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav.