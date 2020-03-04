Also available on the nbc app

Playing a Lady Gaga song is definitely one way to lighten the mood! A city council meeting in Italy on the coronavirus had a light-hearted moment when the serious talk was interrupted when someone's phone went off and started blaring out Lady Gaga's new catchy bop "Stupid Love." The interruption brought laughs and even a response from Mother Monster herself! The actress shared the now-viral clip, which was first shared on Regione Liguria's official Facebook page, on her Twitter page and noted "this is why I make music."

