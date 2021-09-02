Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is defending the pop star after critics accused her of not supporting him months after he was shot while walking her dogs. In August, Ryan launched a GoFundMe page, asking for donations to help his recovery and to help him buy a new van. But some critics questioned why the Grammy winner was not contributing to this fundraiser herself. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ryan says he isn't blaming anyone. "Everyone thought that I was setting a blame on someone, when it was all love. It's what happens in trauma, all your loved ones, all your family, everyone, you feel alone. You don't feel supported because this is your journey," he said.

