Lady Gaga's dog walker is getting candid about his challenging healing journey, more than a month after he was violently attacked during the theft of two of the pop star's pups. Ryan Fischer was shot in the chest during the incident, which occurred while he was out on a walk with the dogs back in February. In a new Instagram post, Ryan opened up about his winding recovery thus far, during which his lung collapsed multiple times and portions of the organ were ultimately removed.

