Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer is speaking out after being shot while walking the Grammy winner’s three dogs – Koji, Gustav and Asia. It was just last week that news broke that he was shot while walking the dogs in Los Angeles. The suspects allegedly grabbed Koji and Gustav before fleeing the scene while Ryan clutched Asia in his arms. Ryan remains stable after being hospitalized and the dogs have since been recovered and reunited with Gaga’s team, though the suspects remain at large. Now, he’s is breaking his silence in a lengthy post on Instagram, detailing how he’s feeling after undergoing the harrowing affair.

