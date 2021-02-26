Also available on the nbc app

Lady Gaga and her loved ones are reeling from the violent attack on her dog walker and the theft of her beloved French bulldogs. The superstar's father, Joe Germanotta, spoke out about the frightening incident, telling NBC News in two separate phone interviews on Friday that the whole family is "devastated" and "still suffering." Germanotta shared gratitude that the dog walker, Gaga's friend Ryan Fischer, is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest, adding that they've been in communication with him via text. The LAPD confirmed in a press release on Friday that Fischer is in stable condition and that the investigation remains ongoing.

