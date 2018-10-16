Lady Gaga Told Charlize Theron's Daughter She Knows The Tooth Fairy!

Charlize Theron and Lady Gaga chat with Access and reveals the story behind how Mother Monster met Charlize's daughter.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, a star is born, charlize theron, charlize theron lady gaga, lady gaga, lady gaga interview, mother monster, actors, charlize theron interview, charlize theron movies, lady gaga charlize theron
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.