Also available on the nbc app

Lady Gaga is getting real about her mental health and past trauma. The singer sat down with Oprah Winfrey to kick off the talk show host's national tour, "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus." During the hour-long conversation, the pair discussed a variety of topics, including Lady Gaga's sexual assault as a teenager. "So, I was raped repeatedly when I was 19 years old and I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and also not processing that trauma," she revealed. "I did not have anyone help me. I did not have a therapist. I did not have a psychiatrist. I did not have a doctor help me through it."

Appearing: