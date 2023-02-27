Main Content

Lady Gaga Sued By Woman Charged In Connection With Dog Theft For $500,000 Reward

CLIP02/27/23

Lady Gaga has been sued by one of the people charged in the 2021 theft of her French bulldogs. Jennifer McBride, who was one of five charged in connection with the dognapping, is accusing Gaga of breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation. In her complaint, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday and obtained by NBC News, McBride claims that she was denied a $500,000 "no questions asked" reward offered by Gaga for the safe return of her stolen dogs, Koji and Gustav. Access Hollywood has reached out to Lady Gaga's team for comment.

