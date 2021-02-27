Also available on the nbc app

Lady Gaga is speaking out following the devastating shooting of her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and the theft of her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustavo. The pop star, who is currently working abroad in Italy, addressed the violent robbery in a statement posted on Instagram as she shared a series of sweet photos of the missing pups. "My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago," she wrote. "My heart is sick, and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return."

