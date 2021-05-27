Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Lady Gaga Sings ‘Smelly Cat’ With Lisa Kudrow on ‘Friends: The Reunion’

CLIP05/27/21
Also available on the nbc app

Lisa Kudrow brought a “Friends” classic back during the newly released HBO Max special “Friends: The Reunion.” She grabbed her guitar to reprise Phoebe’s infamous song “Smelly Cat” but this time there was a special twist. Lady Gaga and a choir joined the actress on set to sing a new rendition of the song, made famous from the sitcom. Lady Gaga went on to thank Lisa for bringing a character who was “different” to life.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, lisa kudrow, smelly cat, Lady Gaga, friends, friends the reunion, friends:the reunion, phoebe, HBO, hbo max, gaga, smelly, cat
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.