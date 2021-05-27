Also available on the nbc app

Lisa Kudrow brought a “Friends” classic back during the newly released HBO Max special “Friends: The Reunion.” She grabbed her guitar to reprise Phoebe’s infamous song “Smelly Cat” but this time there was a special twist. Lady Gaga and a choir joined the actress on set to sing a new rendition of the song, made famous from the sitcom. Lady Gaga went on to thank Lisa for bringing a character who was “different” to life.

Appearing: