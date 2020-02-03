Lady Gaga Shows PDA With New Man At The Super Bowl: Who Is Michael Polansky?

Also available on the NBC app

Lady Gaga seems to have new man in her life! Mother Monster stepped out at the Super Bowl over the weekend and she was photographed with her arm around a man, who has been identified by Page Six as entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky. According to LinkedIn, Michael studied at Harvard and is currently the CEO of the Parker Group. He's also the executive director for Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy. While at the sporting event, the "Joanne" singer looked fierce, rocking a pink ponytail and some super glittery eye shadow that paired nicely with her LBD.

