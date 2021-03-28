Also available on the nbc app

Baby, she was born this day! Lady Gaga’s boyfriend knew how to make her feel loved on a special milestone. Mother Monster turned 35 on March 28 and her beau Michael Polansky went all out for the occasion despite the temporary distance between them, sending her a massive bouquet which the pop superstar showed off on Instagram! “When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday,” Gaga wrote in her caption. “I love you honey. I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”

