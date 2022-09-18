Lady Gaga is sharing an emotional message for concertgoers after she was forced to end her Miami concert early. The "Stupid Love" singer cut the final tour date of her Chromatica Ball world tour short due to inclement weather. In an Instagram video after the show, a tearful Gaga explained how nearby lightning strikes made it too dangerous to go on. "I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers," she explained in part.

