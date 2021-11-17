Also available on the nbc app

Lady Gaga spoke with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at the New York City premiere of "House of Gucci," and shared about working on the film as well as about the fashion she's been rocking while promoting the film. She also shares a powerful message to Britney Spears, who has recently had her conservatorship terminated. "She deserves to be loved and she deserves healing and she deserves to be heard. Her voice, I think for a long time has been used against her. And, it's not for me to speak for her. And also, as a woman in this business I wish her all the healing in the world. I wish her happiness and I'm so glad that she's free of this thing that has been hurting her because she didn't deserve that and we all know that," she said. "House of Gucci" hits theaters on Nov. 24.

