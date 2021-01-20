Also available on the nbc app

Lady Gaga made a bold fashion statement about unity at Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration by wearing a large gold pin of a dove carrying an olive branch pinned to her red ballgown. Gaga, who performed the National Anthem at the ceremony, explained the symbolic style choice on Twitter, writing, “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.” Vice President Kamala Harris, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, and more notable women also made symbolic fashion statements, notably opting to wear diverse fashion designers or showcase hues that showed bipartisan values.

