Lady Gaga is feeling the love, and she's overwhelmed with emotion for her friend, Tony Bennett. The pair released their latest album, "Love for Sale," in September 2021, marking the 95-year-old's final collaboration with the songstress. The music received a whopping six Grammy nominations, which left the "Born This Way" singer in disbelief. "I am stunned and shocked and beyond grateful. I don't know what to say. I just keep crying and am utterly speechless," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

