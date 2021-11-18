Scarlett Johansson Praises 'Beautiful Husband' Colin Jost at First Event Since Son's Birth
Lady Gaga is opening up about her private life with boyfriend Michael Polansky. The "Bad Romance" singer and the executive director of the Parker Foundation have been together for about two years, and now Gaga is sharing more about her love in a rare interview. "My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life," she told The Hollywood Reporter. She also joined BBC Radio 1 for a fun game of unpopular opinions.