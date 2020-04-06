Also available on the NBC app

Lady Gaga joined a World Health Organization briefing on the novel coronavirus via video chat on Monday to make a special announcement. Alongside Global Citizen and WHO, the “Stupid Love” singer is putting on the star-studded "One World: Together at Home” performance to honor healthcare workers on April 18th. The show will include performances by musical powerhouses from Billie Eilish to John Legend to Lizzo, and a wide range of A-list actors are also set to make appearances. "We want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit," Lady Gaga said of the upcoming show.

