Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks delivered powerhouse performances at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration. The superstars belted moving renditions of classic songs as President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. Gaga took the podium in a custom Schiaparelli gown and gold peace dove brooch before singing the national anthem. Jennifer, in a white Chanel suit, soon followed with a medley of "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" before reciting part of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish. Garth rounded out the A-list lineup with an a cappella version of "Amazing Grace" and appeared emotional while singing the moving and solemn hymn.

