Mother monster is totally gaga for her man! Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share a video where she’s watching Tony Bennett perform on the “Jersey 4 Jersey” COVID-19 relief special. And in the video, she’s seen snuggling up to her man Michael Polansky while watching. The “Shallow” singer captioned the video, “Smile by @ittonybennett on #Jersey4Jersey I love you so much! Just made my donation! What a beautiful job Bruce and for everyone in Jersey, that’s where half my Italian family is from.”

