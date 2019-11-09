Lady Gaga Gives Oprah Winfrey A Shimmery Lip Look With Her New Haus Laboratories Makeup

Also available on the NBC app

Oprah Winfrey just got glam like Gaga! When the "A Wrinkle in Time" actress debuted her annual Favorite Things list this week, she included the limited-edition Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder set from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories. To celebrate, Gaga gave Oprah a demo of the makeup on the O Magazine YouTube channel and even put some on the icon's lips, giving them the perfect shimmer!

