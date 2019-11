Also available on the NBC app

A sparkler fit for a queen! Lady Gaga flashed her dazzling pink engagement ring as she hit the red carpet at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 3rd Annual Patron of the Artists Awards in LA, stunning in a Dior Haute Couture gown. And, she used her time on stage as she was being honored to advocate for mental health issues, urging the star-studded crowd to help lead the way. Find out more.

