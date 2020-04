Also available on the NBC app

It's over! Lady Gaga is single again after calling it quits with fiancé Christian Carino, People reports. Rampant breakup speculation surrounded the former couple for weeks, especially after Gaga appeared at the 2019 Grammys without Christian or her engagement ring. Find out why "A Star Is Born" fans are awaiting a real-life romance between Gaga and Bradley Cooper now more than ever.

