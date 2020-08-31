Also available on the nbc app

Lady Gaga had an incredible night at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards! The music superstar dominated the award show with wins in many of its top categories, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, in addition to taking home the first-ever MTV Tricon Award. Gaga used her acceptance speeches to get candid about her songwriting process and friendship with “Rain on Me” collaborator Ariana Grande and her early years trying to make it in the industry.

