Lady Gaga ‘Devastated’ To Cancel Las Vegas Concert Due To Sinus Infection And Bronchitis

Lady Gaga is “devastated” that she was forced to a cancel one of her Las Vegas residency shows, “Enigma” just hours before it was scheduled to begin. The 33-year-old star took to Twitter to apologize to fans, saying she has both bronchitis and a sinus infection and is simply too weak to perform. Gaga appears so sick that she is hooked up to an IV and also taking oxygen! While she promised to make up the cancellation to disappointed fans, we just hope Gaga gets the rest she needs to get better soon.

