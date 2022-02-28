Also available on the nbc app

One of the best parts about the SAG Awards 2022? The red carpet fashion! "White Lotus" actress Alexandra Daddario wasn't afraid to go all out in an old-Hollywood inspired silver gown,"West Side Story's" rising star Ariana DeBose was pretty in pink, longtime married A-listers Will Smith and Jada-Pinkett Smith rocked matching black and navy outfits and "The Kominsky Method" actor and nominee Michael Douglas used his red carpet look to give some support to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

