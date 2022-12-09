Lady Gaga is joining in on the "Wednesday" TikTok trend – and doing Jenna Ortega proud! In the weeks since the TV series dropped on Netflix, fans have been sharing videos of themselves recreating Jenna's memorable dance scene as her character Wednesday Addams and setting their moves to a sped-up version Gaga's song "Bloody Mary." Naturally, the pop star had to join in. On Thursday, she shared a black-and-white video of her dressing up in a Wednesday-inspired look– then hitting every move perfectly!

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight