Also available on the nbc app

Lady Gaga wants developers and problem solvers to join the 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge. The initiative calls for innovative solutions to address the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and the “Stupid Love” singer released an impassioned video message through IBM calling on tech entrepreneurs to submit their ideas. “To all of the developers, problem solvers, innovators we need you right now during COVID-19 more than ever, your time, your talent, to use technology and data to change the world before the world changes us, even though it already has,” Lady Gaga said. Three winning solutions will be deployed to assist the public by May 5.

Appearing: