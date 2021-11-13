Main Content

Lady Gaga Celebrates Britney Spears' Conservatorship Ending: 'I Couldn't Be More Happy For You'

11/13/21
Lady Gaga is celebrating Britney Spears' newfound freedom. The music superstar sent love to her fellow icon following the news that Britney's nearly 14-year conservatorship had come to a long-awaited end. Gaga posted an Instagram photo of her and Brit at the 2011 MTV VMAs, where she presented the "Til The World Ends" singer with Best Pop Video honors. The Oscar winner praised her famous friend and offered her well wishes upon the start of a long-awaited new chapter.

