Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought some incredible Latin power to the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on Sunday, and their fellow celebrities took notice! Lady Gaga, who herself took the stage at the 2017 Super Bowl, told Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles that both women were “wonderful.” Kevin Hart was so impressed by the show he said it was “unbelievable.” We spoke to Paul McCartney, Aaron Paul and more about the non-stop performance. Even though some celebrities weren’t at the game, people like Kim Kardashian, Pink, Ja Rule, Keith Urban and more shared their excitement over the show on social media.

