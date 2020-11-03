Also available on the nbc app

Oops! Lady Gaga will always love a Pennsylvania guy — but it's not her boyfriend! The pop star got candid about her relationship with ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney when she took the stage to perform her hit song "You and I" at a rally in Pittsburgh for presidential candidate Joe Biden. "I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pa.," she said. "I know, I know, it didn't work out. I loved him so much. It just did not work out. But I still love my Pennsylvania guy! I love Joe!" The singer later apologized to her current man, Michael Polansky, for the random shoutout to the "Chicago Fire" actor!

