Lady Gaga And David Beckham Get Personal While Interviewing Each Other In First-Ever Meeting

When icons collide! Lady Gaga and David Beckham weren't afraid to get personal when interviewing each other for a new campaign with Tudor Watch. Though the music superstar and the soccer legend had somehow never crossed paths before, they clearly got along from the start, discussing everything from their childhood idols to the most daring thing they've ever done. David also shared gratitude for the opportunity to get insight into Gaga's creative process.

