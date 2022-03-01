Main Content

Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Embrace In Joyful 'A Star Is Born' Reunion At 2022 SAG Awards

CLIP02/28/22
Awards season came back strong with Sunday night's SAG Awards! The big event was packed with exciting moments, including Will Smith's and Jessica Chastain's wins for "King Richard" and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," respectively. Plus, nominees Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a sweet embrace at the event, three years after they were there celebrating the success of "A Star is Born"! Access Hollywood breaks down some of the top moments of the night.

Tags: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, SAG Awards, will smith, celebrity, entertainment
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
