Pregnant Rihanna Sparks Speculation About Sex Of Baby-To-Be While Browsing Baby Clothes At Target
CLIP 03/18/22
Main Content
Awards season came back strong with Sunday night's SAG Awards! The big event was packed with exciting moments, including Will Smith's and Jessica Chastain's wins for "King Richard" and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," respectively. Plus, nominees Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a sweet embrace at the event, three years after they were there celebrating the success of "A Star is Born"! Access Hollywood breaks down some of the top moments of the night.