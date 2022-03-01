Also available on the nbc app

Awards season came back strong with Sunday night's SAG Awards! The big event was packed with exciting moments, including Will Smith's and Jessica Chastain's wins for "King Richard" and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," respectively. Plus, nominees Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a sweet embrace at the event, three years after they were there celebrating the success of "A Star is Born"! Access Hollywood breaks down some of the top moments of the night.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution