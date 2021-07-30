Main Content

Lady Gaga, Adam Driver & Jared Leto Stun In Newly-Released ‘House Of Gucci’ Trailer

CLIP07/29/21
Your first look at the highly-anticipated film “House of Gucci” is here! Lady Gaga and Adam Driver star as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci and they look totally suave in fierce ‘90s fashion as the talk with Italian accents in the trailer that dropped on Thursday. Another standout star is Jared Leto who underwent a dramatic makeover to play Paolo Gucci. “House of Gucci” hits theaters on Nov. 24.

