Lady Antebellum Reflects On The Emotional Way Their Kids Inspired New Album 'Ocean' (EXCLUSIVE)

Lady Antebellum's new album reflects their growth as both musicians and people. "Ocean" features songs about relationships and family, which is fitting considering all three members have children under the age of 7! Charles Kelley, Hilary Scott and Dave Haywood welcomed Access Hollywood exclusively to a live-stream event for their upcoming record and shared the personal inspiration behind the music, along with Charles' unique warm-up routine! "Ocean" drops Nov. 15.

