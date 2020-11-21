Also available on the nbc app

Lacey Chabert recently got the chance to join forces with her "Mean Girls" family! The actress told Access Daily about the joy of reminiscing with the cast of the beloved comedy for a Zoom reunion last month, and she said she'd "love to revisit" the character of Gretchen Wieners if the story ever continued. Lacey also chatted about her two new Hallmark Christmas movies, "Time For Us To Come Home For Christmas" and "Christmas Waltz" – the latter of which she learned to ballroom dance for! Plus, she revealed the fun ways her family is already embracing the holiday spirit at home! "Christmas Waltz" premieres Nov. 28 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel, and "Time For Us To Come Home For Christmas" premieres Dec. 5 at 10/9c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

