Also available on the nbc app

Lacey Chabert chatted with Access Hollywood about her new movie, "Sweet Carolina" which premieres Saturday, May 15 at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel. Lacey revealed that she just finished her 27th Hallmark Channel flick and shared why she has no plans on stopping anytime soon. Lacey also confessed how her 4-year-old daughter keeps her "humble" while the two watch her movies together.

Appearing: