More than 20 years after "Party of Five" first debuted, Lacy Chabert, who played Claudia on the hit show, is looking back on what it is was like to come of age on the show. She revealed that she was a "bit of a later bloomer" and had her first kiss, first bra and so much more on the show. Check out what she dished to Access!

