Also available on the nbc app

LA Rams star Andrew Whitworth and his wife Melissa have been married since 2006 and share four children. Both are passionate about giving back to the community through their Big Whit 77 Foundation, and it's just one of the many reasons they are a perfect match! The couple tells Access Hollywood guest correspondent Jason Kennedy all about their love story.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution