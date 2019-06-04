La La Anthony dishes to Access at the CFDA Fashion Awards about joining the upcoming "90210" revival playing Brian Austin Green's wife.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, La La Anthony, La La Anthony 2019, La La Anthony interview, La La Anthony CFDA, La La Anthony 90210, TV, 90210, cfda fashion awards, CFDA Fashion Awards 2019, style beauty, fashion, Hollywood, celebrity, gossip, Celebrity news, Breaking News, Interviews, entertainment, entertainment news
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.